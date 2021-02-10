VACCINE TEAM: How do I keep track of when I got my first dose and which vaccine I got?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Vaccine Team is answering questions about vaccines.
A viewer asked a question, “How do I keep track of when I got my first dose and which vaccine I got?
When you get your first shot you will receive a vaccination card that tells you which vaccine you got, and where and when you received it.
It’s a good idea to hold on to the card or printout.
If you got the Moderna vaccine you’ll have to wait at least 28 days before your second shot.
For the Pfizer vaccine, you must wait 21 days
