There’s a First Alert in effect for three of the next four days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From now through the weekend, Sunday is the only day that doesn’t have a First Alert.
First of all, this evening will be just fine. Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the 40s under mainly cloudy skies.
Thursday morning will begin dry for most of us- but rain will start to move into the mountains first thing.
It will move east from there. By midday, the rain will be in place across much of the area.
The evening commute looks very wet for everyone.
Highs will reach the mid-50s.
The rain will stretch into the night and then Friday morning.
There could be some freezing rain for the mountains and possibly some of the northern foothills. It will again be a close call on temperatures.
Rain will move out during the day on Friday. It will be cool though. We will be stuck in the mid-40s all day.
There’s a new First Alert for Saturday.
Guess what. More rain.
It will be a cool and wet day. Highs only reach the low 40s.
The good news is that it looks like a mainly rain event for everyone.
Sunday and Monday will be cool with a 30% chance for showers each day. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Tuesday brings the next chance for rain. Some models are also indicating a chance for freezing rain again. We will be fine-tuning this part of the forecast as we go out in time.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.