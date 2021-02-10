Teachers donate leave days to help Charlotte teacher battling cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Teachers are donating leave days to help a Charlotte teacher who is battling cancer.
As some teachers and employees want to return to the classroom, some say they can’t. Jodi Felton is a CMS teacher battling cancer - again. She says her immune system is too fragile to take any chances.
Felton has already beat breast cancer. Now she is battling leukemia and she says she’s also battling her job.
In an awesome twist to this story, she says other CMS teachers refuse to let her fight alone.
As a breast cancer survivor who is now fighting leukemia, Felton’s immune system is almost non-existent.
“I was approved for the high risk medical accommodation to work remotely from home. And that’s what I have been doing since August,” Felton said.
She says the district’s human resources department gave her the green light to work from home because of COVID-19, and extended that work-from-home approval into the spring.
Only, the district also said each school can make its own decisions.
Felton says she was left her with three options after her principal told her that he could not honor her accommodation.
Report to teach in-person, take leave or resign from her teaching job.
“Like, how do you weigh that decision? Like, this is my life you’re playing with?,” Felton said/
She already ruled out going back in-person and she doesn’t want to resign. Leaving her with one option - to take leave. She had 18 total days.
She says if you don’t have enough hours for paid time off, then any leave you take would be unpaid. She knew with cancer she didn’t want go back into the classroom, so she turned to Facebook.
Fellow CMS teachers donated their leave days to other employees. People like teacher Erlene Lyde.
“I’m gonna give her as many as I can,” Lyde said.
Felton needs 85 days in order to cover her own paid leave and help her health insurance.
Lyde is just one of dozens of teachers who donated to Jodi Felton.
“My message to them in each personal message has been, I will never be able to fully give you the words to express my gratitude for that gift of time,” Felton said.
