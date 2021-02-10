Person seriously injured in shooting that shut down part of I-85 SB in west Charlotte

I-85 shut down after shooting
By WBTV Web Staff | February 10, 2021 at 5:14 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:40 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured in a shooting that shut down part of I-85 southbound in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the shooting.

Watch WBTV live Wednesday morning below

The investigation closed I-85 between Little Rock Road and Billy Graham Parkway for a time. The road was reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

No names or possible motives have been released. We’re working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.