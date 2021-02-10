Person seriously injured in shooting that shut down part of I-85 SB in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured in a shooting that shut down part of I-85 southbound in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.
The incident happened before 2 a.m. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the shooting.
The investigation closed I-85 between Little Rock Road and Billy Graham Parkway for a time. The road was reopened just before 5:30 a.m.
No names or possible motives have been released. We’re working to learn more information.
