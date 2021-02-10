“The road is good!” Neighbors happy about improvements to Newsome Road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Rowan County have a lot to say about the condition of a heavily traveled road, but what they’re saying may be surprising to some. They aren’t complaining, they’re praising the work that was done.
Those neighbors had waited for years for problems on Newsome Road to be addressed. Newsome is a busy road that connects Stokes Ferry to Bringle Ferry Roads in Salisbury. Now the road has not only been fixed, it’s been given major upgrades.
One year ago, in February of 2020, the road was very narrow, there were many potholes, and neighbors were worried about the volume of traffic and the speed of some drivers.
“It was bad,” said neighbor Jesse Sifford. “It was the baddest road here in Salisbury.”
There was no shoulder, and Newsome is a busy road with homes, churches, and it’s used as a cut through. The city tried to fix it several times since 2014.
“And as we went through the process to use those funds we ran into some snags,” said Salisbury City Engineer Wendy Brindle.
Finally, this year the $2.7 million project was approved and funded.
“During that time we actually secured an additional $600,000 worth of funding,” Brindle added.
The road went from 20 feet wide to 30 feet wide with an additional 2.5 feet for curbs and gutters, a five foot wide sidewalk on one side, and a 4 foot wide bike lane.
Brindle also pointed out that the contractor, family-owned JT Russell & Sons, finished the job two months ahead of schedule.
“The road is good, I’m glad they got it fixed and everything…no grumble here, I’m happy, I know everybody in the community is happy,” Sifford added.
