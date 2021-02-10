Firefighter from Mooresville dies after bout with COVID-19

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter from Mooresville died on Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19.
Andrew Bley, a 29-year-old with the Atwell Township Fire Department in Rowan County, died after he had tested positive for the virus, the fire chief confirmed to WBTV.
According to Bley’s obituary, has worked with fire departments in North Carolina since he was 14 years old.
“Although Andrew was involved in the fire service since birth, Andrew began his career as a firefighter here in North Carolina with the Mt. Mourne Fire department as a Junior firefighter when he was 14 years old,” his obituary said.
Bley then became a firefighter/EMT with the Mt. Mourne Fire Department before transferring into the Atwell Township Fire Department.
Bley loved race cars, according to his obituary.
“Andrew drove quarter midgets and loved helping his sister as her ‘crew boss,’ his obituary said.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on February 20 at Atwell Fire Station.
