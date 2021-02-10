Missing 29-year-old woman last seen walking in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Alexander County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since Tuesday night.
Phyllis Flint Sarra, 29, was last seen walking around 8 p.m. in the area of Hwy 90 West near the Bell’s River Bridge.
She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a short-sleeve blue shirt. She could be barefoot or have on black boots. She may have a Pit Bull dog with her.
Anyone who sees Sarra or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Alexander County Sheriff’s Communications at 828-632-2911 or 911.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.