Mary and Jonathan make the TikTok “Baked Feta Pasta” recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve most likely seen this video circling your social media accounts. It started on TikTok and somehow became viral. It’s a recipe for a delicious pasta dish. We thought it might make the perfect for you and your Valentine. So we’re adding the recipe and showing you how it’s done.
Baked Feta Pasta
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces pasta of choice
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 8- ounce block feta cheese
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- ¼ cup packed chopped fresh basil plus more for serving
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place the cherry tomatoes in an oven-safe baking dish. Pour the olive oil on top, and season with salt and pepper. Toss until well combined.
2. Place the feta block in the middle of the baking dish surrounded by the cherry tomatoes, and flip a couple of times to coat it with olive oil and seasoning.
3. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes, until the cherry tomatoes burst, and the feta cheese melts
.4. Immediately add the garlic and basil leaves to the cooked tomatoes and feta and toss everything to combine.
5. Transfer the cooked pasta to the baking dish and toss to combine. Garnish with more fresh basil and serve warm.
Jonathan and Mary thought the recipe was delicious! Will you be trying this dish at home?
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.