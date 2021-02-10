Last rain-free day for a while

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Spring-like day Tuesday, today will bring more clouds with cooler afternoon readings in the middle 50s. There may be a sprinkle or two late in the day and at any point tonight, but any rain that may develop would be very spotty and light. Lows tonight will be close to 40°.
The next round of active weather will arrive on Thursday. The morning will begin mainly dry, but rain chances will steadily ramp up as the day goes on. We should all be wet by the evening commute, if not before.
Highs Thursday will again top out in the mid 50s. The rain will stick around for the night and last into the first half of Friday, so that’s why the First Alert has been extended through the Friday morning commute.
For most of us, this looks to be an all-rain event with about an inch falling before it tapers off after Friday morning. For the mountains, there could be a winter mix at night and into Friday morning.
There should be some drying during the afternoon Friday, but it looks colder with highs only reaching the mid 40s.
The weekend doesn’t look to be totally dry either. Another wave of rain will move in on Saturday. There’s a 60% chance for showers with cold highs holding in the mid 40s.
Rain chances are lower on Sunday, and there may even be a few breaks of sunshine on Valentine’s Day, as highs rise a bit to the upper 40s.
Beyond the weekend, the rain machine may crank up again late Monday into Tuesday with highs holding in the cold 40s, so winter weather may be a little more of a possibility outside of the mountains.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
