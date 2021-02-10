‘It’s about time’: Family relieved after arrest made in 2019 Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man already in custody was charged for a murder that happened in Charlotte nearly two years ago.
Police say 22-year-old Treyvon Harris was charged for the murder of Tyshawn Boyd in Feb. 2019.
Detectives identified Harris as a suspect and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. He was in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges. He will be served with the outstanding murder warrant.
Boyd’s parents say they are glad an arrest was made.
“Finally...a little bit relieved, it’s been rough not knowing everything, not having answers. We just prayed everyday waiting on answers,” said Boyd’s mother Tynesha.
Harris has a lengthy arrest record in Mecklenburg County.
Both parents in a previous interview with WBTV acknowledged their own son’s criminal history but says no one deserves to be murdered.
“It’s hard losing a child period. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. I’m not even over it, everyday is a struggle still. I’m just glad to get justice but I’m not going to get my son back,” added Tynesha Boyd.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Sugar Creek Road near I-85. A MEDIC unit was in the area and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the side of the road. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as Boyd, who had turned 21 years old just two weeks earlier.
One of Boyd’s best friends, Timothy Smith, said that Boyd was a great friend who will be missed very much.
“I still can’t believe it, it’s still unbelievable to me,” said Smith. “I wouldn’t understand why anyone would want to do that to him, like every time he come around he make me laugh and keep my spirits up.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.