Here are the latest learning plans for schools in our area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is debate over sending students back to the classroom during the pandemic and not all schools in our area support the same plan.
Teachers in North Carolina are included in Group 3 with frontline essential workers. North Carolina is currently in Group 2, which includes those 65 years and older. The state will expand vaccine eligibility to Group 3, starting with teachers, child care workers and school personnel on February 24.
In South Carolina, teachers are included in Phase 1B with other essential workers. The state plans to move into that phase in early spring.
North Carolina Superintendent Catherine Truitt joined Gov. Cooper and other state leaders in early February to urge school districts across the state to reopen for in-person instruction. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent Molly Spearman also said schools should reopen for face-to-face instruction.
The recommendations came after guidance from the CDC that schools can reopen without vaccinations. Although, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.
Most schools in North Carolina began the 2020-21 school year on Monday, August 17, 2020. Districts opened under “Plan B,” allowing both in-person and remote learning, and Plan C, full remote learning.
- Plan A: Full in-person learning
- Plan B: Mix of in-classroom and remote learning
- Plan C: Full remote learning
On Sept. 17, Gov. Cooper announced that beginning on October 5, North Carolina public school districts and charter schools could choose to implement Plan A, full in-person learning, for elementary schools (grades K-5).
Plan A continues to include important safety measures like face coverings for all students, teachers and staff, social distancing and symptom screening.
Schools in North Carolina are required to have teachers and students (kindergarten through 12th grade) wear face coverings when they are within six feet of another person, unless an exception applies.
For more guidance on North Carolina’s school reopening and safety measures being taken, click here. For frequently asked questions about school reopenings, click here.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster called on schools to give parents the choice between remote learning and sending their children back to school five days a week.
Students and drivers are expected to wear masks when on school buses in South Carolina in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As we’re now approaching Spring, districts continue to adjust learning plans. Below are the latest plans for each district.
Pre-K, elementary, K-8, students with disabilities and IEP students will return for in-person on February 15.
Traditional middle and high school students will return for in-person learning on February 22.
After reviewing data, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools changed its course on the district’s reopening plans for the upcoming school year.
CMS initially started the 2020-21 school year with “Plan C,” a full remote option.
CMS Pre-K students were among the first to transition to in-person learning on October 12.
On Monday, Nov. 2, around 40,000 K-5 CMS students returned to the classroom on a rotating schedule. MECK Pre-K, a voluntary public pre-kindergarten program that allows parent choice based on individual family needs and preferences, started the 2020-2021 school year with in-person instruction.
On March 1, Gaston County Schools K-5 students will be in the classroom four days a week with Wednesday remaining virtual to allow for deep cleaning and teacher planning.
Safety measures like mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing when available will still be implemented.
This change by the school board comes after Cooper encouraged school districts to bring elementary students back into schools, following guidance from the CDC showing COVID-19 is less likely to spread inside schools versus outside.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Students and employees will be evaluated as they arrive on campus. Students who don’t feel well or have a high temp will be isolated in a designated area, and the school will contact the student’s parent/guardian. Employees who don’t feel well or have a high temperature will be sent home.
- Face coverings: Face masks will be required for students and staff.
- Transportation: Buses will operate at reduced capacity with one person per seat. Family members may share seats. Bus drivers will be screened daily before each route and face masks will be required.
Plan B began for Rowan-Salisbury Schools students on January 6.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Staff and parents will complete a health survey daily. Temperature checks will also be performed daily.
- Face coverings: Face coverings will be will required for everyone. Face covering “breaks” will be built into the schedule.
- Social distancing: Classrooms have been rearranged to reflect social distancing.
Cabarrus County Schools began operating under Plan B on January 19, with students returning in-person for two days and learning remotely for three days.
Cabarrus County Schools began the 2020-21 school year with full remote learning, Plan C.
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials are closely monitoring the N.C. General Assembly’s efforts to “provide access to in-person learning” for all public school students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Public Schools in North Carolina continue to follow the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, provided by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), which was updated after the first reading of House Bill 37 on February 2.
The Toolkit continues to be law. In the February 2 revision, the legal requirements to choose from Plan A, Plan B and Plan C did not change from the December 4, 2020 version of the toolkit.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Temperature checks and health screenings will be administered each day at school for students and staff.
- Face coverings: Students and staff are required to wear face coverings.
- Transportation: Parents are asked to take students to school when they’re able to to avoid increased capacity on buses. Only one student will sit in a seat ubless the students are siblings. Face coverings will be required unless a medical waiver is provided.
Kannapolis City Schools will operate under Plan C through February 15.
Kannapolis City Schools previously operated under the blended learning, and students were split into two groups
- Group A: Face-to-face learning on Monday and Tuesday, and remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Group B: Remote learning on Monday and Tuesday and face-to-face learning on Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday was a remote-learning day for all students.
Students learning remotely full-time will use an online platform called Edgenuity, which the district says is a state-approved platform that aligns with the North Carolina standards.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Temperature checks will be performed upon arrival. Students believed to be ill will be assessed by a nurse and sent home.
- Face coverings: Face coverings will be will required for those on school buses and school property. Bandanas will not suffice.
- Social distancing: Social distancing will be practiced and all hallways will be one-way only.
- Transportation: Those using school transportation must fill out a health attestation. Face coverings will be required.
Union County Public Schools resumed previously assigned schedules on January 11 after operating under Plan C through January 8.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Temperature checks will be performed daily before anyone enters the building. There will be a dedicated space for those who are symptomatic.
- Face coverings: Face coverings will be will required for those on school buses and school property.
- Social distancing: Six-foot social distancing will be practiced in classrooms.
- Transportation: Buses will operate at a reduced capacity with one person per seat.
Plan A began for K-3rd grade students on January 5. This plan has in-class learning for K-3 students four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). Wednesdays are remote learning days.
Grades 4-12 will operate under Plan B until further notice.
Anson County Schools resumed in-person learning on February 1.
Stanly County Schools operated under under Plan C until January 15. Students resumed previously assigned schedules on January 19. This includes in-person learning for K-5th grade students Monday through Thursday. In-person learning for grades 6 through 12 based on cohorts.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Temperature checks and symptom checks will be performed before anyone enters the building. There will be a dedicated space for those who are symptomatic.
- Transportation: Temperature checks will also be taken before students board buses.
Students returned to in-class instruction on January 5.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Anyone who enters the school will be screened. Screening includes symptom checklist and temperature check. Students must be screened at home before getting on the bus, and again at school.
- Face coverings: Students and adults are required to wear face coverings when they are, or may be, within 6 feet of someone else. Face coverings will be required on transportation vehicles, inside buildings, or anywhere on school grounds.
- Transportation: Students must wear face coverings on the bus. Students must also provide the bus driver with their attestation form to ride the bus.
The semester started on January 11.
Students started on August 17 under Plan B in Lincoln County. Parents of high-risk students and families may choose for their child to learn remotely, the district says.
A blended, hybrid model of learning with both in-person and remote learning is in place. Students in grades K-8 will remain in self contained classrooms for Core Content instruction.
The Lincoln County Schools Board of Education approved for elementary grades to transition into Plan ‘A’ on October 13.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Temperature checks will be performed and there will be daily health attestations.
- Face coverings: Face coverings will be will required for those on school buses and school property.
- Transportation: Buses will operate at reduced capacity
Students in Ashe County Schools returned for in-person learning on January 5.
Initially, grades K-12 were to follow a hybrid model which included both face-to-face instruction and remote learning from home on designated days.
Safety requirements: Ashe County Schools will follow requirements for the state as outlined in StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit
- Health screenings: Temperatures will be taken at drop off
- Face coverings: All K-12 students, teachers and staff must wear an approved face covering on buses or school transportation vehicles, inside buildings and anywhere on school grounds including outside.
- Social distancing: Students must follow 6-feet social distancing requirements
- Transportation: Buses will operate at reduced reduced capacity with one person per seat (family members can share). Hand sanitizer will be provided.
Students returned for in-person learning on January 5.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Students will receive temperature and symptom monitoring each morning before getting out of the car-rider lane, in the parking lot before entering a high school, or before entering the building after arriving by bus. Students will also be asked about symptoms. Faculty doing the checks will wear PPE. Parents will be required to stay at school until health checks are complete.
- Face coverings: Face coverings will be required unless the person is eating or drinking, or more than 6 feet away from someone else. “Mask breaks” will also take place throughout the day if/when it’s safe to do so.
- Social distancing: Social distancing will be followed and desks will be spaced six feet apart.
- Transportation: Only 24 students will be placed on a 72 passenger bus, and 22 students will be on a 66 passenger bus. Face coverings will be required. Only one passenger will be allowed per seat unless the passengers are family members. Attestation forms will be required.
Caldwell County’s Board of Education approved a blended education model for the beginning of the year, consisting of in-person instruction combined with remote learning. Parents were able to opt for full remote learning in grades K-12.
On January 4, Wednesday became a remote learning day for K-5th grade students.
Safety requirements: Caldwell County Schools will follow requirements for the state as outlined in StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
- Health screenings: · Everyone will be monitored for symptoms before entering the building, will be required to answer a set of questions and will have their temperature checked.
- Face coverings: Face covering must be worn inside buildings, buses or anywhere on school grounds.
- Social distancing: Students will be six feet apart in classrooms. Floors will be marked and hallways will be designated as one-way.
- Transportation: Face masks will be required. One person will be allowed in each seat except for siblings or those who live in the same house. Buses will be sanitized after each run.
Watauga County Schools started the 2020-2021 school year with nine weeks of remote learning with a “modified Plan B” aimed to safely phase back into school.
School officials first announced that students would return under a 2x3 Flex plan, where students would attend school in person for two days and then be schooled remotely for three days.
Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade on the 2x3 Flex plan started the school year fully remote on August 17. Students later returned for in-person instruction under Plan B of the 2x3 Flex Plan.
Cleveland County Schools continued operating under Plan B, a blended method of in-person and remote learning, through February 8.
Safety requirements:
- Health screenings: Temperature checks will be administered once students arrive at school. Symptomatic students will be placed in isolation rooms.
- Face coverings: Face covering must be worn.
- Social distancing: Students will be six feet apart.
- Transportation: Only one student will allowed to sit in a seat unless students share the same household.
Burke County Schools operated under Plan C until January 25.
Burke County Schools started on Aug. 17 with remote learning. The district, which initially planned to start under Plan B, before deciding to learn remotely for the first several weeks of school. The original plan would have had students go to school two days a week, but the plan changed due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases.
Fort Mill Schools offered 2 choices to students as school started back on August 31:
- A full return of students to face-to-face learning, five days a week.
- A full virtual option (Fort Mill Virtual Academy) for those that choose not to return to face-to-face learning.
Face coverings will be required for students and staff returning for in-person learning in Fort Mill.
The learning options for Rock Hill Schools students are:
- A full return of students to face-to-face learning, five days a week.
- A full virtual option for those that choose not to return to face-to-face learning, which would be available through the Rock Hill Schools Virtual Academy.
In Chester County, students returned on January 6.
At the start of the school year, the district provided two options to parents to choose from for instruction:
1. A full return of students to face-to-face learning (five days a week)
2. A full virtual option for those that choose not to return to face-to-face learning (Chester County Virtual Academy).
Virtual instruction resumed for students on Wednesday, January 6. Face-to-face instruction resumed for some students on Monday January, 4. Primary, elementary and intermediate schools continued 5-day a week face-to-face instruction during the weeks of January 4 and January 11.
Middle and high school students remained on the A-B hybrid schedule during those weeks.
Grades Prek-8 learn in-person Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays with remote instruction on Wednesdays. High School students (grades 7-12) have:
- Cohort A: Face-to-face instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays
- Cohort B: Face-to-face instruction on Thursdays and Fridays
- Remote instruction on Wednesdays
“In York School District One, our work to reopen schools safely for students and staff for the 2020-2021 has not been without challenges,” the district says.
E-learning began for students on January 4 and 5.
Students at some schools will resume face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Click here for a breakdown by school.
