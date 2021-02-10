Grammy-nominated artist Lil Baby to provide 1,000 coats to Charlotte families in need

“For over a decade I’ve been helping celebrities use their star power for good and in that time it’s shaped my life in so many ways. I was thrilled to get the call to help Lil Baby and his team as he donates $1.5M in proceeds from his single “The Bigger Picture” over the next year. One of the best things Lil Baby said to me was he wants to go to the communities most in need in every city. He’s been on the Zoom calls and he is very committed to his giving. He’s been doing a lot behind the scenes already. That’s amazing to see; can’t wait to see all that he does to impact lives!” Jasmine Crowe, Founder of Goodr, Inc., said.