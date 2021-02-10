Grammy-nominated artist Lil Baby to provide 1,000 coats to Charlotte families in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Lil Baby is coming to Charlotte to provide 1,000 coats to families in need in the cold winter months.
The Atlanta native and Quality Control Music artist has decided to bring Charlotte families some warmth during a great time of need, making Charlotte his fifth major stop of the Warm Winter Wishes Coat Drive sponsored by 4PF, Quality Control Music, and Goodr, Inc.
The drive will happen on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Arbor Glen Outreach Center.
Families and community members have the opportunity to come out and receive a coat during this winter season. Lil Baby has teamed up with local community members to help support the families of Mecklenburg County to give away the coats.
Families who are in need can register at www.charlottewishes.splashthat.com.
This will be a COVID-19 safe event where social distancing will be required.
In Nov. 2020, Lil Baby said he would be using the $1.5 million dollars in proceeds from his Grammy00-nominated single “The Bigger Picture”, a song that came in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and the death of George Floyd, for charity and philanthropic efforts.
“For over a decade I’ve been helping celebrities use their star power for good and in that time it’s shaped my life in so many ways. I was thrilled to get the call to help Lil Baby and his team as he donates $1.5M in proceeds from his single “The Bigger Picture” over the next year. One of the best things Lil Baby said to me was he wants to go to the communities most in need in every city. He’s been on the Zoom calls and he is very committed to his giving. He’s been doing a lot behind the scenes already. That’s amazing to see; can’t wait to see all that he does to impact lives!” Jasmine Crowe, Founder of Goodr, Inc., said.
In 2020, Lil Baby released My Turn, the highest selling and streaming album of the year and the first and only album of 2020 to go RIAA certified double-platinum, with his entire catalogue hitting over 20 Billion streams.
