Good Question: Can I choose which vaccine I receive?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Currently, there are two COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for use – Pfizer and Moderna.
Each night, WBTV has answered questions about the vaccine rollout.
Tonight’s question comes from Bittersweet.
“If I have a preference of Moderna of Pfizer, can I choose that?”
The short answer is no. You can’t explicitly choose which vaccine you get.
Experts say there just isn’t enough supply to give people a choice right now.
They say there may be a choice later on as supply ramps up, and when more vaccines are approved and available.
One organization may get Pfizer and another may get Moderna. However, rural hospitals are more likely to have Moderna. Moderna is easier to store than the Pfizer vaccine because it doesn’t need to be kept as cold.
“Because of ease of use, the number of facilities that would have that ultra-cold freezer is limited in rural areas,” an expert said.
Pfizer requires special freezers that can keep it ultra-cold. Bigger hospitals systems are more likely to have those.
If you have a Good Question about the vaccine, send it to us. We’ll try to get you an answer.
Use the hashtag OYS Tonight on Twitter or email Ask Jamie at WBTV.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.