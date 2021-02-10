Gastonia police ask for public’s help in homicide case

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation.
Officers say 41-year-old Francia Martinez was found dead in a car on West Tenth Avenue in Gastonia.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, police were called to check a car that was down an embankment. Martinez was found dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.D. Huffstetler at (704) 842-5192 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips that lead to an arrest.
