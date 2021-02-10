FIRST ALERT: Thursday kicks off a days-long wet streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue to turn mostly cloudy as temperatures max out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Lowering and thickening clouds tonight will help keep overnight lows from fall much below 40 degrees.
A few passing showers can’t be ruled out Thursday morning, but the lion’s share of the rain is expected during the second half of the day.
A few storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon into late Thursday night. The main threat in these storms will be damaging winds and frequent lightning.
Friday will start with clouds and a few spotty showers – maybe even a little predawn wintry mix in the mountains – before our next front pushed off quickly to the east taking the morning rain with it.
The balance of Friday will bring some sunshine back with even milder afternoon readings rising to the upper 50s.
Friday morning’s cold front will drift well south of the WBTV viewing area Friday night, offering more sunshine and drier conditions for Saturday with seasonal highs in the low to mid-50s.
There are still some minor but nagging discrepancies in the long-range models as to the placement of a late-weekend wave of low pressure, but all point to any wave being far enough away from Charlotte to keep our rain chances very low.
Right now, we’re sticking with the idea of just a 20 percent chance for rain to return Saturday night into early Sunday morning, mainly in areas south / east of I-85.
As the wave pulls away, Sunday will turn out super with afternoon readings jump into the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the start of the new work week with highs holding in the upper 50s on Monday, perhaps rising to the lower 60s on Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
