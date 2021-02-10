East Spencer Police Chief Sharon Hovis announces retirement

Chief Hovis reflected on her law enforcement career by stating, “Law Enforcement has been a roller-coaster ride, but it has made me proud to have been a part of the lives that I knew I was there to help, between serving my country, and then serving my county, and now serving the Town. I have come to realize, life is what you make it, we as individuals can complain about things or we can come out of the stands as a spectator and get in the game. This career has broadened my perspective towards power and control, mixed with meaning, empathy, sympathy, and nurturing. Thank You East Spencer community, for allowing me to protect and serve you.”