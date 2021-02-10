East Spencer Police Chief Sharon Hovis announces retirement

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - East Spencer Police Chief Sharon Hovis announced her retirement from the Town of East Spencer at the February 1, 2021 Board of Alderman meeting effective March 1, 2021.
According to a press release, Chief Hovis has served with distinction as East Spencer’s Police Chief since 2015, becoming the first female police chief ever to serve a municipality in Rowan County. Over a 30 year career, Chief Hovis fulfilled other law enforcement duties in her home county of Rowan including as sheriff’s deputy, patrol officer, courthouse bailiff, school resource officer, and a sergeant over the civil division. She also had faithful civil service as an officer with Piedmont Correctional Institution, locally known as the High Rise, and as a police officer for Livingstone College, as well as teaching law enforcement classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Davidson County Community College.
In addition to law enforcement, Chief Hovis served for 15 years in the US Army and Army National Guard. She is the proud daughter of Fred and Lucy Hovis, of which she followed in her deceased father’s footsteps by enlisting at the age of 17.
Chief Hovis attended Livingstone College and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and received the prestigious cum laude certificate along with being a member of the Zeta Mu Chapter. She also serves on the Spencer Town Board as the first African American member, and now as Mayor Pro Tem. In her spare time, she enjoys riding motorcycles, remodeling homes, and baking.
Chief Hovis reflected on her law enforcement career by stating, “Law Enforcement has been a roller-coaster ride, but it has made me proud to have been a part of the lives that I knew I was there to help, between serving my country, and then serving my county, and now serving the Town. I have come to realize, life is what you make it, we as individuals can complain about things or we can come out of the stands as a spectator and get in the game. This career has broadened my perspective towards power and control, mixed with meaning, empathy, sympathy, and nurturing. Thank You East Spencer community, for allowing me to protect and serve you.”
Town of East Spencer Board members would like to congratulate Police Chief Hovis on her successful career and service to the Town. Alderman Dwayne Holmes remarked, “We hate to lose her; she was a hard worker and dedicated employee for the Town.”
“Chief Hovis It has been my great honor to work with you Please enjoy your retirement and best wishes for the future Thank you for your service to East Spencer and God Bless” – Alderman Albert Smith
“During Chief Hovis tenure with East Spencer we have experience unity in the department. Also, renewal of our mutual aid agreement with confidence, with other agencies thru out the Rowan County. We wish her well in all endeavors in the future”. – Mayor Barbara Mallett
“Thank you for your service as the Town of East Spencer police Chief. It was refreshing to see a young black woman willing to put her life on the line for our town. I’ve seen you in many emotional situations, but your demeanor was always pleasant. You have taught me more about police duties than any police who have worked for the town. You have also made and served me more delicious dessert than any one I know even my good friends” – Alderwoman Deloris High
The Town of East Spencer will hold a drive thru parade honoring Police Chief Hovis on February 26, 2021 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. The Board of Aldermen would like to invite all citizens and the broader community to stop by and congratulate Police Chief Hovis on her upcoming retirement. Safety precautions will be observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
