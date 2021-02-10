Comedian reschedules Charlotte show for the third time, speaks to WBTV about pandemic woes for live performers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Comedian Steve Hofstetter announced this week that he has rescheduled his Charlotte show for the third time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hofstetter was originally scheduled to perform at Amos’ Southend in Charlotte in the spring of 2020, but had to stop touring because of the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Monday evening.
“I’ve been hopeful and so I really should have pushed it back to the fall early last year, but you know you just keep hoping things are gonna be safe and they’re not so I’m doing the responsible thing and moving it back again,” explained Hofstetter.
The comedian is now scheduled to perform at Amos’ on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He said during the past several months he’s been performing virtual gigs, but also rescheduling live shows and refunding some of his fans who have paid to see him.
“It’s a ton of logistics and a huge headache, but it’s necessary,” said Hofstetter.
John Ellison, owner of Amos’ Southend, spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday evening. He said the pandemic has not only caused financial trouble for venue owners, but scheduling trouble too.
“You’re just constantly kicking the can down the road. We’re hoping that maybe we’ll be open this summer at some type of capacity. We have no idea what to book and when to book it,” explained Ellison.
Ellison says Amos’ Southend hasn’t hosted an indoor show since spring of 2020 because of the pandemic. He said the $15 billion in federal stimulus money set aside for independent performance art venues will help Amos’.
“Obviously, that will help us stay closed a few more months,” said Ellison.
He said that despite the pandemic struggles, he has no intentions of closing Amos’ Southend permanently.
“No matter how long it takes, Amos’ will be back,” said Ellison.
Hofstetter said he plans to make the trip to Charlotte once it is safe to do so.
“I will be coming back to Charlotte as soon as it’s safe. I will not be coming back before then. I want to do the responsible thing,” said Hofstetter.
The comedian said anyone who purchased tickets to his Charlotte show can get a refund or transfer their ticket to the new date.
