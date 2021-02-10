CMPD sees rise in speeding, highway takeovers on roadways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are sending a strong warning to reckless drivers.
Police say they have seen an increase in speeding, street takeovers, burnouts and other organized aggressive driving since the start of the pandemic last spring.
“It is particularly brazen, highly reckless, and shows a shameless disregard for public safety and for the rules of the road,” said Major Dave Johnson with CMPD.
Not only is it an issue for police, but other drivers like Stevanni Melton who says she’s seen similar activities on I-85.
“I don’t drive on the interstate a lot but literally every single time I do I always come into [contact with] people swerving through really congested traffic, cutting people off, getting really close, and riding the backs of people,” Melton said.
Police say they’ve been seeing reckless driving activities on other highways including I-485 and I-77 along with other city streets.
CMPD is continuing to work with neighboring law enforcement agencies including Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Huntersville Police, and State Highway Patrol to combat these incidents.
More recently, police concentrated their efforts near I-485 and Prosperity Church Road in Charlotte during October 2020.
They increased enforcement efforts in the area and issued 2,998 citations during the course of 2,038 traffic stops.
Police want drivers to know there are consequences if they choose to engage in these illegal activities.
“They are subject to vehicle seizure and possibly revocation of their driver’s license,” Jonhson said.
Police say one of the biggest issues has also been speeding.
“Speed kills, reckless driving kills, so far this year in four of our ten local fatality accidents, speed has been a factor, a contributing factor in those fatality accidents so we know that speed kills,” Jonhson said.
Melton says people should think twice before their fun could cost someone else their life.
“What you do doesn’t just affect you, and think about if it was your sister or your family member or your loved one on the other side of a car accident of somebody who just wanted to go out and have fun with their friends,” Melton said.
Police are asking the community to come forward if they have any information. If you would like to leave a tip you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.