Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools partnering with Novant to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is partnering with Novant Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spectrum Center on Saturday.
On Tuesday night, school board officials announced the district is holding the clinic on Feb. 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be at least 1,000 available appointments for CMS employees that are age 65 or older.
Officials say they have shared the information to eligible staff members.
Anyone interested must sign up online to register for an appointment.
CMS says future weekend events at CMS school sites will extend opportunities for underserved communities to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
