Sunshine is back for a limited time; First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds are lifting and the temperatures are rising this Tuesday afternoon. In fact, highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly sunny skies before sunset.
An increase in cloud cover is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The clouds won’t likely break up through the day, so temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s with the chance of a few scattered showers at any point during the day.
The best chance for rain this week is Thursday, therefore a First Alert has been issued as some neighborhood could receive more than 1″ of rainfall before this wave moves out of the WBTV viewing area Friday morning. The brunt of the wet will impact the second half of your day.
A wintry mix may attempt to attach itself on the backside of the system north of the I-40 corridor as cooler air filters in.
While cooler temperatures will set in Friday and into the weekend, we won’t completely dry out.
We’ll continue intermittent bouts with scattered showers potential both Saturday and Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
