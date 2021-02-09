Some Gaston County students to start 4 days of in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County School Board voted in favor of the biggest step back to in-person learning since Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools last March.
Passing in a 7-2 vote, the district will move into Plan A, meaning K-5 students will be almost completely in-person. On March 1, K-5 students will be in the classroom four days a week with Wednesday remaining virtual to allow for deep cleaning and teacher planning.
Safety measures like mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing when available will still be implemented.
This change by the school board comes after Cooper encouraged school districts to bring elementary students back into schools, following guidance from the CDC showing COVID-19 is less likely to spread inside schools versus outside.
“It is our job as educators for anywhere we sit in this county to make are we keep everyone caught up and don’t let them fall far behind. We’re going to have a lot of remediation. Our teachers when we get back to some sense of normalcy are going to really have a lot of work cut out for them because of the number of children falling behind,” Gaston County School Board member Kevin Collier said.
Those who opposed the change said they want to see teachers and staff vaccinated before changes are made. Currently, teachers remain in group three of the vaccination roll out plan. Right now, the state is vaccinating groups one and two.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.