Sheriff: Body found in wooded area near Wingate

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person’s body was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.
The body, which officials have only identified as a male, was found before 2:30 p.m. near Santana Road and Monroe-Ansonville Road. Investigators say the body was found in a wooded area but provided no other details.
It is not clear who discovered the body and there is no word on how the person may have died.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.