Man killed in east Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in east Charlotte Tuesday evening. sparking a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on Kelston Place around 5:30 p.m. where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene. This person has not been identified.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no other details were provided.
