Man killed in east Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Person shot, killed in east Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | February 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 7:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in east Charlotte Tuesday evening. sparking a homicide investigation.

The incident happened on Kelston Place around 5:30 p.m. where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. This person has not been identified.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and no other details were provided.

