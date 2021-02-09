Investigation into sex crime allegations results in charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation into allegations of sex crimes involving children as the alleged victims has led to charges in Rowan County.
Jose Ivan Vitela-Gonzalez, 31, was charged with several sex crimes, including statutory rape of a child by adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and taking indecent liberties with a child. Vitela-Gonzales was arrested on Monday afternoon.
Bond was set at $500,000. No additional information was released.
