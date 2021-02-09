Harris Teeter to offer workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter plans to offer associates $100 to get the COVID-19 shot.
The company has strongly encouraged associates to receive the vaccine and now they’re adding more incentive.
Currently, those 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine shot in North Carolina. In South Carolina, those 65 and older are now able to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Harris Teeter says they have worked closely with federal and state government to ensure our pharmacies are prepared to accept and administer the vaccine to eligible individuals as soon as vaccine allocations are made available.
Limited quantities of the vaccine will be available at select locations in Fort Mill during the week of February 15, 2021.
Current eligibility: Healthcare workers, adults age 65 years and older, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
- Click here to schedule your appointment
Vaccine availability details were not available for Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina. Click here for more information.
“The safety of our valued associates and shoppers continues to be our top priority.” Harris Teeter said. “To further show our gratitude and help move closer to an end to this pandemic, Harris Teeter recently announced a payment of $100 to any valued associate who receives the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Harris Teeter says associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will also have access to receive the payment.
“We are strongly encouraging all of our associates and shoppers to receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and Harris Teeter will continue to do everything it can to ensure our associates and shoppers have access as soon as it’s available,” the company said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.