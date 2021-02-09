Girl Scouts building more than 50 ‘care kits’ for residents of Tent City in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two local girl scouts are working to help the homeless residents of Tent City in uptown Charlotte by building more than 50 care kits.
Mother Emily Duncan says her daughter Molly is a Junior Girl Scout, and she, along with her co-scout Casey, are working to help the homeless.
The two girls are collecting supplies to build more than 50 “Care Kits” to be distributed by Greater Charlotte RISE. Greater Charlotte RISE is a local group that helps people in the community with housing insecurities.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Emily said. “They’re sticking with Girl Scouts when it’s an activity many have had to let go. But they meet with masks on, and Zoom each other to work out their plan.”
Molly and Casey are looking for various things for these care packages. Here are just a few:
- Gallon Ziploc bags
- Knit hats/knit gloves
- Crew socks
- Baby wipes
- Chapstick
- Travel toothbrush
- Hand warmers
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Disposable masks
If you have any of those items and would like to donate them to these girls’ care packages for Tent City and people in our community in need of help, please email mom at emily.l.duncan@gmail.com.
“It’s a community service project,” Emily said. “They came up with it, and they’re doing it. But if anyone wants to donate any of those specific items to the care packages, just email me. As mom, I’m helping them with coordination.”
