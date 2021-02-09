First day of the spring football season brings joy to public schools all over North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How big was the first day of football in the state of North Carolina for public schools?
“It was just like Christmas Day,” said South Meck head football coach Joe Evans.
“A dream come true,” said South Meck junior Matthew Reddick. “I definitely thought there was going to be an opportunity where we didn’t play. It’s been scary because ”
After having their football season moved from fall to the spring, a lot of folks thought this day would not come in 2021. There was legit worry that there would be no season.
Back on January 14th, CMS put a halt to sports until February 15th due to the rise in cases of COVID-19. A couple of weeks ago, the school system moved that back to to February 8th which allowed CMS teams to start the same time as the rest of the state. A huge relief for thousands of CMS student-athletes and caused a lot of sleepless nights... this time for a good reason.
“Last night after the Super Bowl, I was just pumped,” said Reddick. “I couldn’t sleep at all.”
“I couldn’t sleep after the Super Bowl and it wasn’t because the Buccaneers won, I consider these boys a part of my family,” said coach. “I was missing a part of my family.”
For now, teams around the state will be in helmet until Wednesday. At that point, they can put on the shoulder pads and on Saturday, teams will be allowed to go to full pads and get back to hitting.
A little piece of normalcy returning to the these student-athletes and it’s something they need.
“You have something to look forward to after school,” said Reddick. “You’re awake the whole day, getting work done. Online you can get sleepy but now with something to look forward to after school, I’m pumped up.”
First games for teams in the NCHSAA are February 26th.
