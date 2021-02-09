First Alert for Thursday into Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening should continue to be a pleasant one.
Temperatures made it to the mid-60s this afternoon. We will drop through the 50s this evening. Most of us will remain dry.
There could be a few showers late tonight into the morning tomorrow. It shouldn’t be anything heavy but don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles. Lows will fall to the low 40s.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
The next round of active weather will arrive on Thursday.
The morning may begin dry but we will see rain move in as the day goes on.
We should all be wet by the evening commute, if not before. Highs will be in the low 50s.
The rain will stick around for the night and last into the first half of Friday.
That is why the First Alert has been extended.
For most of us, this looks to be an all-rain event.
An inch of rain isn’t out of the question. For the mountains, there could be a winter mix at night and into Friday morning.
There should be some drying during the day as highs reach the upper 40s.
The weekend doesn’t look to be totally dry either. Another wave of rain will move in on Saturday. There’s a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-40s. Rain chances are lower on Sunday, but highs remain in the mid-40s.
Monday of next week should be dry but by Tuesday, the rain machine will crank up again. Highs will be a bit cooler this time around.
That means winter weather will be a little more of a possibility. We will continue to track this all week.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
