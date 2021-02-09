CMPD issues 16 citations in 2021 as ‘last measure’ for violating state’s COVID-19 orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued 16 citations already in 2021 to businesses that have violated North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 orders.
Officers say issuing citations is a last measure after educating and conversing with businesses about virus protocols.
“These citations were issued after each business continued to operate in violation of the orders,” CMPD said in a statement.
Among the Charlotte bars and restaurants cited were: Ploutos Arcade, Dirty South Arcade Game Room, Bar at 316 (twice), 360 Lounge (twice), Jamaican Flava, Element 31, Queen Sheba Restaurant, Tropix, 226 Fairwood, Explicit Bistro (twice), Lost and Found and Greystone Bar and Grill.
“Please keep in mind, the CMPD’s efforts during the management of the North Carolina Governor’s Order on COVID have remained the same in that we work towards voluntary compliance with each member of the community through education and conversations, only resorting to citations and/or arrests as a last-measure,” CMPD said.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state’s modified “Stay at Home” order has been extended until Feb. 28.
The Stay at Home Order requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“Our COVID numbers are stabilizing. We are charting a path forward, but we still have work to do,” Cooper said. “If we work to keep ourselves and others safe, we will defeat this virus and move to better times ahead.”
Businesses are also permitted to allow to-go and delivery sales for mixed alcohol through March 31.
Most businesses will be required to close by 10 p.m. Cooper said onsite alcohol consumption sales must end at 9 p.m.
