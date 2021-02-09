Clouds fade as high temperatures near 60° Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is off to a cloudy, but mild start. In fact, most neighborhoods are starting out with temperatures 10° to 20° warmer than they were Monday morning.
With warmer air in place, we’ll have a head start at reaching high temperatures near 60° under partly sunny skies this afternoon.
An increase in cloud cover is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The clouds won’t likely break up through the day, so temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s with the chance of a few scattered showers at any point during the day.
The best chance for rain this week is Thursday, therefore a First Alert has been issued as some neighborhood could receive more than 1″ of rainfall before this wave moves out of the WBTV viewing area Friday morning.
The brunt of the wet will impact the second half of your day. A wintry mix may attempt to attach itself on the backside of the system north of the I-40 corridor as cooler air filters in.
While cooler temperatures will set in Friday and into the weekend, we won’t completely dry out. We’ll continue intermittent bouts with scattered showers potential both Saturday and Sunday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.