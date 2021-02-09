Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dies from terminal illness at 61

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell died at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, according to Ohio Correctional Institution spokesperson JoEllen Smith.
Smith said he was admitted to the end of life care unit at the Franklin Medical Center for a terminal illness and his death was not COVID-19 related.
Anthony Sowell was on death row at Ohio’s Chillicothe Correctional Institute and continued to push the appeal process of his death sentence before he died.
The first of Sowell’s 11 decomposing female victims were found on Oct. 29, 2009 at his home on Imperial Avenue.
Police found 10 more women rotting on his property after excavating the home.
In total, Sowell was convicted of 81 counts of crimes that happened between June 2007 and Sept. 2009, including aggravated murder and kidnapping.
A lawsuit previously settled against the City of Cleveland alleged that the police department’s sex crimes unit failed to thoroughly investigate missing persons reports filed by the families of the victims.
