Charlotte Water urging customers behind on payments to seek financial assistance now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water is urging customers to seek financial assistance sooner rather than later while funds are available and before disconnections for non-payments resume later this year.
Charlotte Water says that approximately $33.7 million is available from non-profits, “but applications are approved first-come, first-served.”
They have no information about when or if another round of funding could be open later this year.
In December, Charlotte Water Ambassador employees made nearly 9,300 calls to alert customers of available financial aid.
“What our Ambassadors learned from the phone call campaign is that customers may not seek financial aid until faced with disconnection,” said Charlotte Water Customer Service Manager Steve Miller. “We prefer not to disconnect customers at all, and especially during a pandemic when water is critical to maintaining public health.”
The company says that by partnering with agencies such as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Crisis Assistance Ministry, and Common Wealth Charlotte, “customers can get out from under rent, mortgage, power, gas, or water bill debt.”
Customers can visit rampclt.com to apply for assistance.
In October, Charlotte Water said they were continuing the temporary practice of not disconnecting customers for delinquent account balances - and not imposing late charges. It also placed customers with outstanding past-due balances on a 12-month, no interest payment arrangement to avoid accruing larger account balances.
Charlotte Water also created a Customer Care Team to work one-on-one with customers.
Customers who need extra help filling out online forms, or don’t have access to the internet, can call the Customer Care Team at 311 for personal help completing applications.
Customers can call 311 during business hours or visit charlottewater.org for more details.
