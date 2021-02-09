Cabarrus Health Alliance goal to vaccinate 80% of eligible population

Hudson says that bill helped North Carolina move from 49th to 12th for vaccine distribution. Hudson also said that when he last spoke to CHA one month ago, they raised concerns about only getting one week notice of how many doses they would receive. Rep. Hudson said he took these concerns to Gov. Cooper, as well as the US Department of Health and Human Services. HHS then agreed to give three weeks’ notice to providers across the country based on this feedback, which Cabarrus Health Alliance confirmed is now happening.