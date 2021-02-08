What happens if I don’t get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on time?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What happens if I don’t get the second dose of the COVID-19 on time?
As more people are getting vaccinated, that question has been asked a lot.
The vaccine takes two shots – spaced apart.
WBTV’s Vaccine Team asked a professional, and we got that answer.
“I would say at least try to get it a week or two after that,” said Charlotte Dr. Melissa Jones. “Definitely still try and get that second dose.”
Another question our Vaccine Team is investigating, “if I miss getting that second dose in time, do I have to start all over?” The answer is not necessarily. The expert we talked to says there’s very little information right now about starting over if you miss the second dose.
However, North Carolina and South Carolina health departments both say you do not need to start over.
