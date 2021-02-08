VACCINE TEAM: Once family member gets both vaccine shots, is it safe to be around them?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
A viewer asks, “Once my family member gets both shots, is it safe to be around them?” The answer has two parts.
Yes. If it’s been two weeks since their second dose of the vaccine, they should be protected. But it may not be safe for you and your family.
The CDC doesn’t know yet if having both doses of the vaccine will protect your loved one from spreading the virus. They also recommend people who’ve had both doses continue to wear a mask over your nose and mouth, stay at least 6 feet away from others and encourage your loved one to continue to wash their hands frequently.
