UNC-Chapel Hill faculty can teach remotely after celebration

By Associated Press | February 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 4:57 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill say faculty members can teach remotely until Feb. 17 in light of the crowded and largely maskless celebration of the men’s basketball team’s victory over Duke University on Saturday.

Hundreds of students rushed Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill to celebrate the 91-87 victory in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as variants of the virus spread across the country.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin wrote in a message that students found to have violated the school’s COVID-19 Community Standards face disciplinary action.

