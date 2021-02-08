Two killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Lincoln County Sunday evening.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mount Zion Church Road near Old Plank Road.
The two killed have been identified by troopers as 21-year-old Cooper Snipes and 86-year-old Mahlon Strope.
Troopers say Snipes was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he crossed the center line and collided with a Strope, who was in a Nissan Altima. A Nissan Rogue also collided with the Altima.
Snipes was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. He died from his injuries. Troopers say Snopes died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Rogue was taken to Atrium Health Lincoln with minor injuries.
“The preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed on the part of the Chevrolet as a contributing factor,” Troopers say.
No charges will be filed. The road was closed for three hours during the investigation.
