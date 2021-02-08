Teachers group pushes back after S.C. governor says educators shouldn’t jump vaccine line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Some educators are pushing back against the South Carolina governor after he said teachers shouldn’t be able to cut in front of the vaccine line.
Gov. Henry McMaster wrote on Twitter on Sunday that it would be “unethical, immoral, and absolutely unacceptable” to let teachers jump the line and take vaccines from the most vulnerable population in the state.
This comes after some senators introduced a joint resolution at the South Carolina Statehouse that prioritizes teachers to get vaccinated. If the resolution passes, it would require the Department of Health and Environmental Control to coordinate with the state Department of Education and implement a plan that will offer teachers and staff the opportunity to be fully vaccinated within 30 days.
Kathy Maness, the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said if the governor wants students back in class five days a week, then teachers need to be vaccinated.
“I strongly disagree with the governor. He has been pushing for five days face-to-face, he’s got to make sure that our teachers are vaccinated,” Maness said.
WMBF News reporter Nia Watson spoke to a sponsor of the joint resolution, and he explained why the 65 and older population will suffer if teachers become a priority. She will have a full report at 5 p.m. on WMBF News.
