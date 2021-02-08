Schools opt for delays, remote learning Monday due to remnants of inclement weather

By WBTV Web Staff | February 7, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 7:45 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As roads continue to be slick from inclement weather, several school districts in the N.C. mountains and foothills have opted to either delay or revert to remote learning for Monday, Feb. 8.

Areas in the mountains and foothills of North Carolina were hit with snow, sleet and rain Saturday evening into Sunday.

The biggest concern for Monday morning is black ice and water freezing to the ground.

Here is a list of school delays and remote learning days for Monday:

  • Caldwell County Schools (two-hour delay)
  • Newton-Conover Schools (two-hour delay)
  • Wilkes County Schools (two-hour delay)
  • Mitchell County Schools (two-hour delay)
  • Catawba County Schools (two-hour delay)
  • Burke County Schools (remote learning day)
  • Avery County Schools (remote learning day)

