Rain chances spike Thursday before cooler air returns Valentine’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon highs will top on near seasonal averages in the lower 50s in Charlotte today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Expect an increase in clouds overnight into Tuesday morning with lows trickling down to the upper 30s before a return to the mid-50s Tuesday afternoon.
A few widely scattered showers (drizzle) may fall from the clouds tomorrow morning, but there’s a better chance for rain on Thursday.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday as rain will roll from the Mountains to the Charlotte metro through the day.
Some models are calling for up to an inch and a half for rain, but don’t take to the bank. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as more information comes into the First Alert Weather Center.
Despite on and off rain chances through the week, we’ll enjoy above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for most of the work before cool air slides in during the Valentine’s Day weekend.
