Police: Gastonia officer shoots armed woman while responding to call

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia police officer shot a woman while responding to a call early Monday morning, police say.
The incident happened just after 12 a.m. off Mountain Avenue in Gastonia. Police say officers responded to the area for an overdose call, and encountered a woman armed with a gun outside the home. Police say the officer shot the woman, who was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
The woman’s name has not been released.
The officer involved, who has not been identified, was paced on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure.
“The Gastonia Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate but parallel administrative investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed,” police say. The SBI is assisting in the investigation.
