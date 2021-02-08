N.C. woman turns self over to FBI for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot a month after husband’s arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina woman has turned herself over to federal authorities for her alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot a month after her husband was charged.
Virginia Spencer appeared in federal court in Durham Monday morning. She turned herself over to the FBI before her court appearance.
FBI officials say they received information through legal process that Virginia’s husband Christopher was livestreaming video in the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6. Christopher Spencer was the first North Carolina resident to be federally charged in the riot..
On Jan. 19, the FBI interviewed both Christopher and Virginia Spencer. Officials say Virginia told them she took pictures outside the Capitol but that she did not take any pictures or video of anything inside the Capitol.
The FBI statement says the Facebook Live videos last for over 20 minutes total. The Spencers reportedly did “not appear to be actively searching for exits” during these videos, instead Christopher reportedly “joins in with the chanting and comments to his viewers” on Facebook live.
Also, the FBI statement says the Capitol surveillance video shows Virginia using her phone in what appears to be an attempt to videotape the event in the Statuary Hall connector.
Virginia, like her husband, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.
