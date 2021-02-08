Missing 91-year-old Gaston Co. man found dead in crashed vehicle

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 91-year-old man at the center of a Silver Alert in Gaston County has been found dead, according to police.
Donald Edwin Joy was reported missing after he was last seen on Kelly Road in Mount Holly on Feb. 3. The Silver Alert was then issued and the public was asked to help find him.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, police say Joy’s vehicle was located off of 9th Street Drive NE in Hickory.
Officials say it appears the truck left the roadway and was involved in a crash. Joy succumbed to the injuries he sustained, police said.
There is no evidence of foul play.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
