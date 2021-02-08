Mecklenburg County reports just three inmates with COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Coronavirus cases at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center have dwindled.
Currently, there are three inmates who actively have COVID-19 at the jail.
The number of inmates under Respiratory Isolation or Respiratory Quarantine has also decreased to 6 and 22, respectively.
There are currently two juveniles in custody at the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center with COVID-19. Both are in Respiratory Quarantine and were not a part of the group potentially exposed to the coronavirus on January 21.
Since March 2020, more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to residents and more than 850 staff members have been tested on-site. Only one resident diagnosed with COVID-19 was hospitalized due to underlying medical conditions.
“During the nation’s highest levels and peaks of COVID-19, cases in our detention centers remained low,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. “I applaud the dedication and management of our medical team and detention officers who have worked tirelessly to prevent the spread and introduction of the coronavirus in our facilities.”
