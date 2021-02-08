Man struck and killed while walking on Gold Knob Road in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck and killed while walking on a road in Rowan County on Sunday night.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Samuel Lewis Lineberry, 32, was hit while walking on Gold Knob Road near Mahaffey Road. The accident happened at 6:45 pm.
Troopers say Matthew Ray Ball, 26, of Salisbury, was driving a white 2005 Ford passenger vehicle south on Gold Knob. Lineberry and another pedestrian were walking north in the southbound lane when Lineberry was struck.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor, according to the Highway Patrol.
