Local healthcare workers enjoy Super Bowl experience courtesy of Atrium Health, Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a trip of a lifetime.
Four Charlotte-area healthcare workers were given an all-expensed paid trip to the biggest football game of the year -- the Super Bowl.
The four chosen - Lenna Crockett, RN, Clinical Supervisor at Atrium Health Cabarrus; Shikha Dharamrup, Director of Operations at Core Laboratory; Darryl Ellison, Environmental Services Technician at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center; Jennifer Gardner, Director of Outreach at Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute - spent the weekend in Tampa, Fla.
Their trip was paid for by Atrium Health and Carolina Panthers.
About 22,000 fans were allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 regulations, and 7,500 of them were “frontline” healthcare workers from across the country.
They watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFL Championship with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday evening.
According to Atrium Health, the four attended a pregame concert performed by Miley Cyrus.
The local healthcare workers were rewarded after nearly a year of fighting the global pandemic. They were recognized for their efforts with a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as part of an NFL-led initiative in appreciation for their unwavering commitment to their community.
