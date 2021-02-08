Local healthcare workers enjoy Super Bowl experience courtesy of Atrium Health, Carolina Panthers

Local healthcare workers enjoy Super Bowl experience courtesy of Atrium Health, Carolina Panthers (Source: Atrium Health)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 7, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a trip of a lifetime.

Four Charlotte-area healthcare workers were given an all-expensed paid trip to the biggest football game of the year -- the Super Bowl.

The four chosen - Lenna Crockett, RN, Clinical Supervisor at Atrium Health Cabarrus; Shikha Dharamrup, Director of Operations at Core Laboratory; Darryl Ellison, Environmental Services Technician at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center; Jennifer Gardner, Director of Outreach at Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute - spent the weekend in Tampa, Fla.

Their trip was paid for by Atrium Health and Carolina Panthers.

About 22,000 fans were allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 regulations, and 7,500 of them were “frontline” healthcare workers from across the country.

They watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFL Championship with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday evening.

According to Atrium Health, the four attended a pregame concert performed by Miley Cyrus.

The local healthcare workers were rewarded after nearly a year of fighting the global pandemic. They were recognized for their efforts with a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as part of an NFL-led initiative in appreciation for their unwavering commitment to their community.

