‘Like an American tradition’: Fans watch Super Bowl across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Watching the Super Bowl -- no matter who you were rooting for -- was a little different this year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided we would come to our favorite kind of watering hole and spend time with our bar family,” said Mark Poulton, who watched the game at Carmella’s in Fort Mill.
“Try the food and just enjoy the game,” added Mauricio Valencia who watched at JackBeagle’s Morehead in Charlotte. “It’s the atmosphere. I know it’s not the same but we to keep ourselves safe as well.”
At JackBeagle’s Morehead, to-go orders were the most called play.
“It’s kind of lonely this year, I’m used to it being packed,” said Dylan Robbins, manager JackBeagle’s Morehead.
With a 10 p.m. curfew in North Carolina and the last call for alcohol coming an hour earlier, the business was less than in previous years.
“We can only get the first half in, it’s not worth it. Kind of goes back to the to-go’s. A lot of people just getting food and taking it, doing things home with friends and family,” said Robbins.
Across state lines at Carmella’s in Fort Mill, it was a touchdown all day.
“It’s been extremely busy today, we’ve had a lot of orders, a lot of people called before and tried to order ahead of time. We’ve sold about 5,000 wings or more today,” said manager Luis Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said on a normal Sunday, they only serve around 2,000 wings.
Fans were also looking for a bit of normalcy even with recommendations to stay home.
“I think the Super Bowl is like an American tradition, you want to be around friends and family,” added Poulton.
No matter the score, businesses were hoping to pick up a win.
“It helped us a lot, boosted our sales a lot,” said Gonzalez.
