First Alert: Icy roads and patchy fog possible this morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As temperatures across the area drop below freezing, any runoff of melted snow or slush may refreeze into icy spots on roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses.
Watch WBTV live Monday morning below
A First Alert has been issued for the Mountains and N. Foothills through Monday at 10 a.m. due to the threat of black ice on roadways.
Roads that appear to be wet may actually be icy. Drivers through this morning are urged to slow down and use extra caution and be alert for possible icy spots. Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Multiple schools in our mountain counties issued delays Monday due to the weather conditions.
Here is a list of school delays and remote learning days for Monday:
- Watauga County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Caldwell County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Hickory Public Schools (two-hour delay)
- Alexander County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Newton-Conover Schools (two-hour delay)
- Wilkes County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Mitchell County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Catawba County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Ashe County Schools (two-hour delay)
- Burke County Schools (remote learning day)
- Avery County Schools (remote learning day)
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.