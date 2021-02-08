Enjoy the break - First Alert for more rain on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we head into the night, there could be a few sprinkles or drizzles around during the night and into the morning on Tuesday.
It shouldn’t amount to much though. Lows will fall to the upper 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be variably cloudy.
Highs will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday and the mid-50s on Wednesday.
Rain chances remain fairly low.
Perhaps your yard will have a little time to dry out before the next round of rain arrives.
It will do that on Thursday. That is when the next system marches in.
Rain is likely for the whole WBTV viewing area.
Temperatures will be the interesting part this time.
One model is keeping us a little cooler. That would allow for winter weather for the mountains and possibly even the northern foothills Thursday night into Friday morning.
We will be watching it closely as the pattern unfolds.
The precipitation will move out on Friday morning before we clear out for the rest of the day.
Highs will be in the low 50s on Thursday and the upper 40s on Friday. Lows outside of the mountains will be in the low 40s.
The weekend will be cooler. Highs will scale back to the mid-40s.
There’s a 30 percent chance for showers on Saturday and a 20 percent chance on Sunday.
Lows will be close to freezing.
Enjoy the evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
