Cleaning up the problem: Mint Hill residents form trash pickup groups to help with litter on roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you live in Mint Hill, then you’ve probably seen this before -trash, and lots of it on the sides of the roads in town.
But people aren’t just complaining about the problem, they’re trying to find a way to fix it.
”I don’t want Mint Hill to look like the next landfill,” says resident Addie Kirby.
Driving through the quaint town, it doesn’t take long to spot trash littering the sides of the roads in Mint Hill.
“There’s definitely a place to put these things.. and it isn’t our roads,” says Kirby.
Its not just an eye sore, it can be dangerous. Some items as big as TVs, couches and vacuums have been spotted in or on the sides of the roads.
People are noticing the problem, and so is Mint Hill Commissioner Tony Long.
“This morning, I found four discarded tires at True Light and 485,” says Long.
Long decided to do something about it.
”I happen to have a pickup and why not just go do it, it took maybe 10 minutes to pick it up and get it off of the roadway,” says Long.
People who live in Mint Hill want to help clean things up.
“It’s a great place to live and I want to preserve that,” says Kirby.
Kirby and other residents are starting volunteer trash pick up groups on Saturdays.
“The idea is that if the roads look clean then they will stay clean.”
Other residents have also thrown out the idea of a ‘trash volunteer pick up group app’ where people could score points or connect with others to coordinate pickup sites.
Commissioner Long says he’d been having discussions with town officials about the litter issue and town officials are on board to provide resources to groups who volunteer to pick up litter, safely.
